The Philippine and Czech Republic have signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement in Prague last month, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Department of National Defense said the Defense Cooperation Agreement was signed by Deputy Minister for Defense Policy and Strategy Division Jakub Landovsky from Czech and Undersecretary for Defense Policy Ricardo David Jr. on behalf of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at the Czech Ministry of Defense in Prague last May 29.

Arsenio Andolong, DND public affairs chief, said “bilateral cooperation shall help both countries in the understanding of their respective military issues and consolidate defense capabilities”.

“The cooperation aims to develop Defense and Security Policy, Procurement Policy and Defense Industry, Defense Logistics, Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Operations, Compliance to Treaties on Defense, Security and Arms Control, Armed Forces Organization, Structure, Equipment and Personnel Management, Military Training and Education and other activities as may be agreed upon,” he said.

“Defense cooperation is not entirely new between both countries. During World War II, Czech shoe makers from Bata Industry in Manila volunteered to join the USAFFE and fought alongside Filipino and American forces against the Japanese,” he added.

Andolong said the ceremony was also witnessed by Undersecretary for Finance and Materiel Raymundo DV Elefante, and his Czech counterpart, Tomas Kuchta, Deputy Minister for Industrial Cooperation and Organizations Management Division. Juan Dayang, the Charg? d’affaires of the Philippine Embassy in Czech Republic. Robina Asido/DMS