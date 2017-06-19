Malacanang on Sunday welcomed the Commission on Human Rights' remarks that no rights abuses have been reported since May 23 when President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law.

"We welcome the remarks of the Commission on Human Rights that there have been no reports of human rights abuses and/or violations committed by authorities after the President placed the whole island of Mindanao under martial law," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said this development puts to rest the fears and anxiety of the public against the declaration.

"As we said in previous occasions, public safety is foremost in the President’s mind in light of the continuing rebellion in Marawi and martial law is a necessary response to address the prevailing reign of terror and its potential spillover to the rest of Mindanao," he added.

CHR Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz was quoted in a newspaper interview as saying that their regional offices have not reported any violation from martial law.

He also allayed concerns that martial law would be used for political reason other than quelling rebellion.

Duterte declared martial law on May 23 in the whole of Mindanao after the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group attacked and started occupying Marawi City. Ella Dionisio/DMS