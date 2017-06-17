まにら新聞ウェブ

6月17日のまにら新聞から

June 26 declared as a holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr

［ 115 words｜2017.6.17｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 26 as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan.

Proclamation No.235 signed on June 16 said under Republic Act No. 9177, this important feast of Islam shall be celebrated as a regular holiday.

"The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr," the proclamation stated.

Eid'l Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community for three days after the end of the month of fasting.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended the date of the observance of the Muslim feast. Ella Dionisio/DMS