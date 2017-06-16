The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Thursday they will pull out of their partnership with McCann Worldgroup Philippines after the campaign ad “Sights” received backlash from the public for alleged plagiarism of South Africa’s 2014 video.

“After a diligent review of the ad materials in question, the Department of Tourism has decided to discontinue its partnership with McCann Worldgroup Philippines", Assistant Tourism Secretary Ricky Alegre told a press conference.

Alegre said “DOT expects apology from McCann over the negative feedback that the department has been receiving”.

Alegre said “it is not necessary for Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to resign her position because of the plagiarism issue. DOT is “allowed to hire a consultant for these things”, he said.

Alegre said DOT “is exploring all legal remedies” regarding the issue.

“Sights” is the second series of four videos supposed to be release this year. It featured a visually challenged Japanese retiree visiting different tourist spots in the Philippines released last June 12.

“Actually, we only used it one day. Everything else was not placed yet. It’s part of a bigger plan, so we will no longer use the material” Alegre said.

Ni?a Terol, director for corporate affairs of McCann Worldgroup Philippines, said on Tuesday, the agency acknowledged the new campaign ad “may have similarities” with South Africa’s 2014 tourism campaign.

Terol said Thursday in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun " we willl our official statement once we are ready."

When asked if DOT knows whether McCann joined the South Africa’s advertising firm bidding in 2013, Alegre answered: “We know from a research that they won a bidding for country branding but we are not sure if they are the one who did that material.”

Alegre said the DOT’s P650 million budget for campaign ads is still “intact”.

“The total budget that was tied in this campaign is 650 million, the bulk of which is put, spend in the ad placements. We have not actually transacted financially with the agency. In fact, ‘Sights’ have not been paid”, he said.

The DOT will have a procurement process for the production of new promotional advertisements which will be based on ” It’s more fun in the Philippines” slogan, Alegre said.

"We are also instructed by (Tourism) Secretary Wanda (Teo)… now that each material (is) to be done by one, we don’t want to do several assigned by one so it’s going to be one agency per material", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS