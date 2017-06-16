Behind closed doors, President Rodrigo Duterte’s administrator and implementor of martial law on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court to say why Mindanao has been placed under martial law.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the martial law administrator, and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo A?o, its implementor, appeared before the SC in the final day of oral arguments

SC spokesman Theodore Te did not give information on the presentation of Lorenzana and Ano due to national security.

After the presentation was made, the justices continued with the interpellation of the parties. After satisfying itself with the answers, the Court decided to conclude the oral arguments," he said.

In an ambush interview, Solicitor General Jose Calida said Lorenzana and A?o presented intelligence information that bolstered justification for martial law in Mindanao but did not reveal the details.

"It was a power point presentation. Materials were given and they answered questions from the justices," he stressed.

Calida said officials were able to show Maute and other rebel groups in Mindanao like Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Abu Sayyaf have established links to establish an Islamic State in Mindanao.

He denied alleged human rights abuses raised by the Integrated Bar of the Philippine Lanao del Sur chapter.

The parties were required to submit their memoranda on or before June 19, before the High Tribunal submits the case for resolution. DMS