The revised rules and implementing regulation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act will limit prohibiting use of mobile communication devices and entertainment gadgets while driving and it is “very likely” to take effect in first week of July, transport officials said Wednesday.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Leah Quiambao said in a press conference display of gadgets, accessories, and rosaries is allowed on the dashboard as long as it is below a four inches safe zone which is below the car’s windshield.

She said the revised implementing rules and regulation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Law will be ready for publication in newspapers on June 15.

“If it will be published tomorrow which is June 15, so 15 days after the publication that will be the start of the implementation but it will depend on the date of the publication” Quiambao said

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Martin Delgra III said the law is “very likely” to be implemented on the first week of July.

Goddess Hope Libiran, public information officer of the Department of Transportation, said transport officials consulted with organizations, including Automobile Association Philippines, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc., World Health Organization, motoring journalists, and jeepney drivers regarding the revised rules and regulation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

Transportation department officials suspended the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Act last May 23 after it gained criticisms from the public.

Victor Nuñez, officer-in-charge of MMDA's Impounding and Inspectorate Division, said “there were at least 246 violators, including 160 motorcycles captured during the five-day implementation of the act on May 18.’

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Edgar Galvante said drivers are not allowed to use their gadgets as long as they are behind the wheels.

The use of earphones is acceptable as long as the hands of the driver are free from holding the gadgets, Quiambao said.

“However, using earphones to listen to music, or for other entertainment purposes, falls under “similar acts” in Section 4(b) of the law”, Quimbao said.

High definition cameras that can detect lights from devices inside a heavily-tinted vehicle will be used, said Nunez. Enforcers are trained to determine from the movement of the vehicle whether or not a driver commits distracted driving, Nuñez said.

Galvante said the penalties range from P5,000 in the first offense, P10,000 in the second offense and P15,000 in the third offense. Public utility vehicles that violates the law within 50-meter radius from the school premises can be fined P30,000. Alanna Ambi/DMS.