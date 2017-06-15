Police and anti-illegal drug agents confiscated 360 million pesos worth of alleged illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Las Pinas City on Tuesday night.

In a report, the Southern Police District said the joint operatives of the Philippine Nationa Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group, PDEA supported by SPD, Las Piñas City Police Station and High Patrol Group ? Task Force Limbas were conducting a raid at the vicinity of Brgy. Manuyo, Las Piñas City when they seized a total of 72 kilos of suspected shabu around 8:50 pm.

“Seized during the raid were more or less seventy two packs approximately one kilo each containing white crystalline substance probably methamphetamine hydrochloride (Shabu) with an estimated value worth three hundred sixty million pesos,” the report said.

Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office, said PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa went in the area to inspect the recovered items on the same night.

Senior Superintendent Tomas Apolinario, director of the Southern Police District, said the suspected shabu was recovered in a warehouse in a subdivision within the barangay in Las Pinas City.

The raid was implemented by virtue of search warrant issued by Executive Judge Reynaldo Alhambra of Manila against eight individuals known by their aliases for violation of Section 11 (possession), Art 2 of RA 9165.

The police did not reveal details of the operation but it noted that the individuals who are subject of the search warrant were not present during the raid.

The SPD said the inventory was witnessed by a barangay official identified as Evelyn Piong of Brgy. Manuyo 2, Las Piñas City and the media. Robina Asid/DMS