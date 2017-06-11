The mother of the Maute brothers and two other wounded terrorist members were arrested by the government authorities in Lanao del Sur on Friday night.

In a police report, Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police regional director, identified the mother of Abdullah and Omar Maute as Ominta Romato Maute alyas Farhana.

He said Farhana and the two wounded Maute group members were arrested at the vicinity of Brgy. Kormatan, Masiu, Lanao del Sur around 7:15 pm.

Her arrest follows the apprehension of Cayamora, the father of the Maute brothers, his second wife, daughter and his son-in- law in a checkpoint operation in Davao City last Tuesday.

Sindac said the suspects were about to escape on a Gray Revo vehicle when they were arrested by the government forces

He noted that during the arrest authorities were able to confiscate several high-powered firearms and improvised explosive device from the suspects.

Sindac said before the arrest authorities received information that Farhana was hiding in Brgy Dayawan, Masiu, Lanao Sur with the wounded members of the Maute group

“It was revealed Farhana was buying vehicles and firearms in the area to be used for their escape outside Lanao del Sur province,” he said.

Sindac said the suspects are placed under the custody of Joint Task Force Marawi for further investigation and proper disposition.

But Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, Army’s 1st Infantry Division spokesman said the suspects were transported out of Marawi City.

“No, she’s not here. She was transported in a safe place and there is already an ongoing investigation but definitely she not here,” he said.

Herrera emphasized the importance of the arrest of the parents of the Maute brothers who are among leaders of the terrorist group occupying some areas of Marawi City. Robina

“With the arrest of the parents is part of the security measures that we have implemented they were separately arrested and this is part of our tactical plan to neutralized all terrorist including their supporters,” he said.

“This is another milestone in our operations because historically the parents especially Farhana provides logistical, financial and she has the names to international organization,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS