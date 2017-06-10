The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has recalled the authority of Mindanao local chief executives in a list of personalities with arrest order issued by the martial law administrator over the police.

DILG Undersecretary Catalino Cuy confirmed there are active local government officials with arrest orders issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, administrator of martial law in Mindanao

“We are of course part of the government on that effort. We are backing up the national defense. They are the operators here, the Armed Forces of the Philippines in that effort while the Philippine National Police (PNP) is supporting the AFP,” he said.

Cuy did not give more details about local chief executives in the list but he confirmed that the DILG recalled their authority over the police forces.

“While part of our effort in DILG through National Police Commission (Napolcom), we recall the authority of the some local chief executive over the police forces in provincial, municipal and city police authority of mayors and some governors in some areas,” he said.

“In connection with that the PNP also recalled their police security,” he added.

AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano previously revealed the Department of National Defense issued two lists of arrest orders.

The first arrest order was issued last May 29 while the second was made on June 5, 2017.

Ano said the list includes politicians, private citizens, members of the Maute and its leaders involved in rebellion in Marawi City, now heading to its third week. Robina Asido/DMS