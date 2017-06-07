Faith-based groups and human rights organizations will conduct a “National Day of Prayer and Action for Peace and Human Rights” on June 12 to show ther objection on martial law in Mindanao.

The Kapayapaan Campaign Network, ‘Stop the Killings’ network, Kalinaw Mindanao, Karapatan, Promotion of Church People's Response, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and other organizations under Bayan will participate in the prayer rally at the Bonifacio shrine.

Teddy Casino of Bayan said the program will start at 4 p.m., ending at 7 pm.

“Likewise, we gather to show our opposition to martial law in Mindanao and possibly other parts of the country. We call for an end to the aerial bombardment of Marawi and other conflict areas” said the group’s unity statement.

Diamond Kalaw of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap, whose family is in Marawi, said, the martial law of President Rodrigo Duterte has no difference with the martial law of the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

She said the real victims of martial law in Mindanao are the poor, especially the residents in Marawi who are trapped in the battleground because they cannot afford any transportation.

Carlo Olalo of Kilusang Mayo Uno said due to martial law some workers protesting against employers over their illegal dismissal at work are also being arrested.

He said there are three organization leaders who are in jail and facing direct assault case.

Fr. Gilbert Billena of Rise Up for Nights and for Life said the government does not give attention to orphaned children whose parents were killed in the war on drugs program of Durterte.

There are 53,503 government drug operations since July last year and 2,692 persons died from these operations, the Dangerous Drugs Board said in a forum at UP on May 5.

Fr. Ben Alforque of Kapayapaan said: “martial law as a counter measure to terrorism is an invitation to the breakdown of peace talks”.

He said pending peace talks between government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and the Moro National Liberation Front should continue. Alanna Ambi/DMS