A Marines platoon doing house-to-house clearing against the Maute Brothers Group in Marawi City recovered P75 million worth of cash and checks last Monday, a regional military spokesperson said Tuesday

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Western Mindanao Command said the platoon, led by First Lieutenant Frederick Savellano of 37th Marine Company, Marine Battalion Landing Team7 recovered P52.2 million and stale checks worth P23,776,386.71 at a residence in Brgy Saduc Proper, Marawi City at about 1:13am.

“Same unit recovered an M16 serial number J253360 on the house after they neutralized a sniper position that fired at an adjacent side of the Scout Rangers,” Petinglay added.

Petinglay said the money will be kept for safekeeping by proper authorities until appropriate investigation is conducted and proper identification of owner is established.

Brig. Gen. Joselito Rolando Bautista, commander of Task Force Marawi, commended the Marine troops for their act of honesty.

“We are proud of our soldiers in the field. Their commendable actions in caring for our people bespeak of the best practices in the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines),” Bautista said.

“We condemn the propaganda of Maute/ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) and their sympathizers in peddling twisted data and disinformation to advocate violence and evil acts. We also condemn them and their sympathizers for looting houses, burning school buildings and houses and destroyed many properties in Marawi (City) particularly desecrating house of worships such as mosques and church,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS