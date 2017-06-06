The alleged mastermind in the kidnapping and killing of a Filipino ? Chinese businesswoman and her driver was arrested by the government authorities in Bulacan.

In a statement , Police Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario identified the suspect as Apolonio Policarpio Marcelo Jr.

He said Marcelo was arrested after another suspect identified as Adriano Del Rosario alyas Ading surrendered and revealed his participation in the kidnapping and killing of Edeltrudes Tan and her driver Jayson Puyo.

Ading admitted that their group abducted and killed the victims last March 25, 2017 in Brgy. Pulong Yantok Angat, Bulacan.

Chief Insp. Lynelle Solomon, Bulacan provincial police office information officer, said Macelo was arrested during a search warrant and follow-up joint operation of Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), Camp Crame; Bulacan Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC); Angat and Santa Maria Municipal Police Station (MPS) in No. 1 Marcelo Compound, Barangay Pulong Yantok, Angat, Bulacan and APOL Subdivision, 43 KM. Partida, Sta. Maria, Bulacan around 6 am last Sunday.

Apolinario said Marcelo was arrested for “violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and for violation of article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (two kidnapping for ransom with homicide).”

“Aside from the recovery of several firearms at the residence and office of the group leader and mastermind, the investigators and SOCO teams also recovered the suspected human remains of the victims inside the compound of a subdivision owned by the mastermind and were processed by SOCO teams from Camp Crame and Bulacan,” he said.

“As we speak, our operatives remain engaged in follow-up operation against the other suspects who remain to be at large but already identified,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS