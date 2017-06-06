The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte has offered additional 10 million pesos bounty for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon ,“the… Emir of ISIS in the Philippines.”

“The President is offering P10 million-reward money for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon who is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in attacking Marawi City,” AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said Monday.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomes the pronouncement of President Duterte. We hope that this will bear significant accomplishments leading to the eventual arrest and neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon and the Maute Brothers,” he added.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the “amount will be over and above the $5 million-bounty offered by the US government on Hapilon’s head.”

“Hapilon, a senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf group has an outstanding warrant of arrest for kidnapping with ransom and serious illegal detention. He also has a P7.4million standing bounty from the Philippine government,” he said.

“This reflects the resolve of the administration to get the terrorists dead or alive to finally end the conflict in Marawi City. We are positive that through our President’s latest pronouncement, we will see the same support and assistance that our people and the local government have given us in our previous accomplishments in the Bohol incident,” he added.

It can be recalled Hapilon was last sighted in the area of Marawi when the Maute terrorist group started to occupy some establishments last May 23. Robina Asido/DMS