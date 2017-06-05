The Philippine government condemned on Sunday the terror attack in London where at least seven people were killed and scores wounded.

This as the Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been "closely monitoring" the situation to determine if any Filipino was hurt in the incident.

"While the nationalities of the victims have not yet been released, the Philippine Embassy in London is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Filipino community to ascertain their condition," DFA said in a statement.

DFA said the attack in central London was "evidently calculated to strike terror in the hearts of all peace-loving peoples, which deserve the condemnation of the entire international community.

"In mourning the loss of innocent lives and praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured, the Philippines confirms its solidarity with the United Kingdom and her people," it said.

At least seven people were killed when the attackers hit a van into the pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market where several bars and restaurants could be found. Three attackers were shot dead. Ella Dionisio/DMS