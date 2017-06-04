ZAMBOANGA CITY - A total of 182 civilians were rescued while one died by a sniper bullet on Saturday in Marawi City, military officials said.

The rescue has brought to 1,236 the number of rescued civilians while 20 were confirmed killed by the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired Maute group members.

They were rescued by joint military troops, government and non-government workers in two separate areas.

“It is the commitment of our troops to exert every effort to rescue all those trapped in Marawi (City) as we clear the city street by street, building by building, room by room and inch by inch in order to neutralize all armed threats so that peace will reign in Marawi again,” Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said.

“We hope for the early resolution of this conflict the soonest time possible so that our people in Marawi (City) can go back to their homes and live a normal life again,” said Galvez.

The rescued persons told soldiers they endured hunger, thirst and sleepless nights for fear of being killed.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commander of Task Force Marawi, condemned the Maute group members for killing the trapped civilian while being rescued.

The civilian was shot dead by Maute group snipers “as he was about to approach government troops” during Saturday’s rescue, said Bautista.

“This shows the blatant disregard of this [Maute] group for the life of innocent people, the people of Marawi [City]. They attacked the city and put the lives of every one in Marawi in grave danger including women, children and the elderly,” Bautista said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said 120 members of the Maute group have been killed since fighting began on May 23.

Of the total number of killed, 42 bodies were recovered.

Nine Maute group followers have surrendered. The troops have recovered 98 high-powered firearms of various calibers.

Thirty-eight government forces have been killed in action and many were wounded. DMS