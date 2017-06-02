Two Japanese nationals were reported missing after they allegedly went island hopping in Palawan last Tuesday.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, PO2 Bernard Dalabajan, Coron Municipal Police Station personnel identified the Japanese nationals as Itani Masaru, 59 and Arai Yoshihiro, 24,.

Dalabajan said based on initial report the two Japanese nationals checked in at the GMG Hotel in Brgy. 2, Coron around 10:40 am and left the area around 11 am..

After the two failed to return to their hotel, one of the hotel staff reported this to the municipal police station of Coron around 3pm of Wednesday.

Dalabajan said their personnel, including their chief of police, Senior Inspector Thirz Starky Timbancaya, were still investigating this case.

Other government agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, are searching for the two foreigners.

Apprentice Seaman Ronald Resqueta of Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan said Coast Guard Station in Coron have sent its personnel and floating assets to search for the missing Japanese nationals.

He said the Coast Guard Station in Coron does not have any records of two Japanese nationals who went island hopping.

Resqueta said the vessel used for island hopping, especially those who carry tourists, should seek clearance to the Coast Guard station near the area where they would have to provide a manifest of their passengers and other details of the trip. Robina Asido/DMS