President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Wednesday the daughter of former United States President Bill Clinton and 2016 defeated presidential bet Hillary Clinton for critizing him over his recent rape remark.

Duterte reacted over what Chelsea Clinton wrote on her Twitter that "rape is never a joke," even branding the Filipino leader as "a murderous thug with no regard for human rights."

"Like Chelsea. She slammed me for the rape joke. I was not joking. I was being sarcastic, you listen to the speech," he said, referring to his statement when he visited government troops in Iligan City last Friday that soldiers could rape three women while there is martial law in Mindanao and he would be responsible for their action.

"I do not laugh at my own jokes. I'm telling you, when your father, the President of the United (States) then was screwing (Monica) Lewinsky and the girls there in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?," he said in a speech during the 119th anniversary of the Philippine Navy held in Davao City.

"You, Americans, Chelsea, be careful because you live in a glass house. I repeat, when President Clinton was fucking Lewinsky, what was your statement or your reaction?," he said.

Lewinsky was an intern in the White House when Clinton engaged her to sexual activities when he was the president of the US. He was nearly impeached.

Duterte also hit the American soldiers who have records of raping women in some areas where they were deployed, such as in Okinawa, Japan.

"It is a crime actually committed by soldiers mostly Americans in Okinawa, in Japan. But we never heard of a Filipino," he said.

Duterte recalled what happened to Jennifer Laude, a Filipino transgender who was killed by American serviceman, US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, in 2014.

"This transgender that he killed, he could have only kicked or pushed him out of the room. You didn’t have to kill the transgender," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS