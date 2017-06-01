The entire House of Representatives adopted Wednesday a formal resolution that was reported by the committee of the whole sustaining President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao under Proclamation No. 216.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to support Duterte’s declaration of martial law and also rejected a resolution by the minority to convene a joint session of Congress,

In adopting House Resolution No. 1050 by voice vote, the House leadership said there is no compelling reason to revoke martial law, prompting Palace allies to express full support to Duterte’s proclamation.

The resolution of support was agreed after the House of Representatives convene in a committee of the whole through an executive meeting.

During the committee of the whole meeting, lawmakers received briefing and asked questions from members of the Cabinet led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and National Security Council (NSC) Adviser Hermogenes Esperon on the declaration of Martial Law.

In an ambush interview, Esperon said the Marawi siege will be over by one or two weeks, adding that government troops are recovering control of the three remaining bridges in Marawi City from the Maute Group, a local terrorist group with links to Islamic State

of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Parañaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting said: “It is too early to say whether or not we will extend this proclamation. Let us allow things to take their course and let the

military do their job.” DMS