President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front in assisting the civilians still trapped in war-torn Marawi City.

Duterte assured the MILF, led by Al Haj Murad, that martial law declared in Mindanao was not directed to them nor with the Moro National Liberation Front and the communist New People's Army.

The president, accompanied by his peace and security officials, met the MILF leadership in Davao City on Monday to explain his declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

A joint statement by the government and the MILF communications team said Murad welcomed Duterte's idea "for the MILF forces to help in extending necessary humanitarian assistance to civilians which are still trapped in areas of Marawi"where sporadic fighting was still ongoing.

"Modalities of cooperation would be established between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and MILF," it said.

The peace mechanisms such as the Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities of the GPH and MILF would be utilized for planning and implementing the ways on how to immediately and safely extend the humanitarian assistance.

Duterte also assured the MILF leaders that the martial law declaration is not against the MILF, MNLF or NPA "but to quell the rebellion of the Maute group and other ISIS-inspired terrorists."

The president also asserted legitimacy of the peace process and its continuity as well as the mechanisms established through the 17 years of negotiation with the MILF, the joint statement said.

The Philippine government and the MILF forged a Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro during the previous administration. But implementation of the agreement has been ongoing.

The president also discussed relevant matters on the drafting of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) and urged the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) to fast track the drafting of the BBL, the joint statement said.

The BTC is being chaired by MILF First Vice-Chairman Ghazali Jaafar who expressed confidence that the draft BBL would be completed by next month. Celerina Monte/DMS