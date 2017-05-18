President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed some 45 new officials, including former Senator Edgardo Angara, to various posts in government.

Angara was named as special envoy of the President to the European Union, according to the list of appointments released on Wednesday by the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Angara is the father of Senator Sonny Angara.

Dante Ang, former publicist of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was appointed as special envoy of the President for international relations.

The Palace clarified that former House Speaker Jose de Venecia was named as special envoy of the President for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and not as a special envoy for intercultural dialogue.

Ranjit Shahani, son of late Senator Leticia Shahani and nephew of former President Fidel Ramos, was appointed as member of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the Philippine de facto embassy in Taiwan. Celerina Monte/DMS

Stocks higher ahead of first quarter growth numbers

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of first quarter economic growth.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 35.46 points to 7,826.53. But the broader market was lower with 98 decliners, 92 gainers and 48 unchanged.

Volume reached 1.41 billion shares valued at P8.01 billion. Foreigners were net buyers, with purchases of P4.74 billion and selling of P4.28 billion,

Most active shares were led by Universal Robina Corp, up 0.51 percent to P159.20, Ayala Land, down 0.77 percent to P38.60 and Metrobank up 1.14 percent to P89.

The peso lost eight centavos to end at P49.76 against the US dollar. Volume reached $453 million from $701 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS