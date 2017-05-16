Two members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Bohol were killed while the other one was wounded in an encounter with government forces on Monday, a military spokesman said.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said combined elements from the AFP Central Command and the Philippine National Police (PNP) encountered remaining Abu Sayyaf members at Brgy Kahayag, Calape town around 12:30 pm.

During the first encounter, soldiers killed one while the other was wounded and later neutralized during a pursuit operation in Brgy. Lawis, Panganan Island, Calape, Bohol at 5:30 pm.

Padilla confirmed that the two were the last remaining ASG members who entered the province of Bohol early last month.

“The identity of the bandit killed is still subject to validation,” he said.

Padilla said remains of the two, including an M16 rifle, were recovered by soldiers.

It can be recalled that 11 Abu Sayyaf members arrived in Bohol from Sulu last April 10.

Four, including ASG sub leader Muamar Askali alyas Abu Rami, were killed during the clash the following day, while four were neutralized during the pursuit by police and military in Bohol .

Another one was arrested and later killed by authorities after he tried to escape from police early May. Robina Asido/DMS