The military has started to move its personnel and some construction equipment to Pagasa Island in West Philippine Sea in previous week, an official said Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command chief, did not say how many soldiers were sent to Pagasa Island but he said they are the personnel which will implement construction to develop the area.

Del Rosario said the movement towards the island was made “last week”.

He said some construction material for development of the island was transported by a vessel together with the troops.

Del Rosario said construction equipment that was initially brought to the island includes cement and wood.

It can be recalled that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told the people in Pagasa Island about the government’s plan to develop and improve the facility in the area when he and other military official, including AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano, visited them last April 21.

Lorenzana announced that the government has allotted a total of P1.6 billion for construction and improvement of facilities in the island.

Among facilities to be built and improved include a 1.3 km runway, beaching ramp, fish port, tower, power plant, electricity, solar panels, desalination, building, military facilities, sewerage system and others. Robina Asido/DMS