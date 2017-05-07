Two people died while four were injured after an explosion in Manila on Saturday and a few hours later, a second blast took place near the scene of the first one, police said.

A Manila Police District explosives and ordnance team was hurt in the second blast, but National Capitol Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde said in a TV interview that these two blasts are “not related to terrorism.”

Albayalde added that the area where the blast occurred is “on lockdown”.

Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office, said based on initial report the explosion happened at the office of shia group located at Nozagaray St. corner Elizondo St., Quiapo near the Manila Golden Mosque around 5:55 pm yesterday.

Molitas said two male victims died on the spot while four were rushed to Mary Chiles Hospital in Sampaloc.

The twin blasts came a week after an explosion also occurred at the area of Quiapo, Manila. Fourteen were hurt in the explosion that took place along Quezon Boulevard corner Soler St., in Manila.