President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Monday the Department of Labor and Employment to tap trade unions in conducting inspections of different establishments to make sure that they were not engaged in contractualization.

In his Labor Day speech in Davao City, Duterte said he would issue an executive order directing strict implementation of existing rules against "endo" or end of contract and "labor-only contracting."

"I said and I say now, I stand firm in my conviction to end endo. The Labor Code guarantees all workers of the right to security of tenure. This has to be strictly enforce," Duterte said.

Duterte admitted that the labor department lacks personnel to inspect all companies in the country.

"I further order DOLE to deputize trade unions to conduct inspections of all establishments," Duterte said.

But Duterte reminded labor unions to submit true reports.

"May I remind you that when you make the report, tell me the truth. Because if I'll adopt the report, this may result to embarrassment," he said, thus, could affect his relationship with the labor unions.

Duterte added he would ratify the International Labor Organization Convention No. 151.

The Convention concerns protection of rights to organize and procedures for determining conditions of employment in the public service. It protects right of public employees against acts of anti-union discrimination in respect to their employment.

"I am pleased to announce that I have decided to ratify ILO Convention 151 and endorse the same to the Senate for its concurrence," Duterte said.

Duterte said his ratification of the Convention shows the government's commitment to have "corrupt-free civil service." Celerina Monte/DMS