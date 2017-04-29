Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed “grave concern over escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula” after two nuclear tests and missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

In a joint statement issued Friday, the ASEAN foreign ministers “strongly urges DPRK to comply fully with its obligations arising from all relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and international laws in the interest of maintaining international peace and security.”

“ASEAN is mindful that instability in the Korean Peninsula seriously impacts the region and beyond,” the statement said.

The regional bloc, which is assembled in Manila for a summit, .”also urges the DPRK and all parties concerned to exercise self restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and refrain from actions that may aggravate the situation.”

The foreign minister of ASEAN said it “supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and in this regard, calls for the resumption of dialogue on the Korean Peninsula to defuse tensions and create conditions conducive to peace and stability.” DMS