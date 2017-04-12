Five suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists and three soldiers with one policeman were killed while two were wounded in an encounter in Bohol on Tuesday morning.

In a joint press statement, Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, central command chief andChief Superintendent Noli Tali?o, regional police director, said the firefight between the government forces and suspected ASG members broke out at the vicinity of Brgy. Napo, Inabanga, Bohol around 5:20 am.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines public information officer, said “the security operation was launched in relation to monitored presence of ten armed men with three pump boats along the riverside of Sitio Ilaya, Brgy. Napo in the area of Inabanga, Bohol.” .

“The information came from alert residents and other citizens who were watching over their respective communities,” he added.

Lt. Col. Ericson Rosana, Army’s 3rd Infantry Division public affairs officer, said as of Tuesday afternoon government forces cornered the suspected ASG members that occupied three concrete houses.

Rosana said the government forces cannot easily assault the enemy position,

He did not say if there are civilians in the houses that were being occupied by the bandits.

“They can no longer flee through the river because we recovered their pump boats,” Rosana said.

Military and police said “combined forces are conducting clearing operations to resolve this incident in the soonest time possible.” Robina Asido/DMS