Stocks closed higher on Monday, the first trading day of April.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index finished 29.23 points higher to end at 7, 341.65. At the broader market, there were 99 gainers and 81 decliners, with 49 issues remaining unchanged.

Volume was at 1.02 billion shares valued at P6.24 billion from Friday’s 1.01 billion valued at P9.18 billion.

Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing P3.52 billion worth of shares compared to selling of P2.88 billion.

Gainers were led by 2GO Corp. up 47.37 percent to end at P14 and EEI up 7.62 percent to P8.90.

Most actives were towed by SM Prime Holdings up 1.41 percent to P28.70 and Wilcon up 0.38 percent to P5.35.

The peso gained four centavos to close at P50.12 against the US dollar. Volume rose to $505.8 million from $483.1 million on Friday. DMS