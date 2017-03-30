Stocks closed little changed on Wednesday, with the Philippine Stock Exchange index finishing 7.46 points down to 7,324 points.

In the broader market, there were 107 declines and 79 gainers while 46 were steady.

Losers were led by Apex Mining, down 13.17 percent to P1.45 and Discovery World Corp., down 10.77 percent to P2.32.

Most active shares were led by SM Prime Holdings, which ended unchanged but drew 25, 807, 800 shares valued at P737.3 million, SM Investments Corp., up 1.98 percent to P13.50 and with trades of 897,710 valued at P621.27 million.

The peso ended at P50.185 against the US dollar from Tuesdays P50.18. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System amounted to $441 4 million from the previous days $393.4 million. DMS