President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Thursday terrorists and those involved in illegal drugs not to force him to declare martial law in Mindanao.

Duterte reiterated the warning after the Philippine National Police claimed Mindanao-based terrorist Maute group has a presence in Metro Manila.

"You, in Mindanao, I am warning you, the Maranaos who are my relatives, help me because I have warned you...you overdo things, you put bombs in schools, you bomb IED (improvised explosive device) in the schools of the children, then you have forced my hand to declare martial law," he said.

Under martial law, Duterte explained the police and the military do not need to secure search warrants.

"I will allow the military to try you and to put you to death by hanging," he said, adding, "Don't force me."

Duterte reiterated when he declares martial law in Mindanao, he will finish everything.

"I will finish all the problems, not only the drugs. Then the country will dive, sorry, I can't do anything. It's either I save the Republic or prevent (it) from exploding," he said.

Duterte said having just a connection with the Maute "is very serious to me."

The government troopers have been going after the Maute and other local terrorist groups, which have pledged allegiance to Islamic State. Celerina Monte/DMS