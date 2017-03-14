Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa presented the five suspects on the kidnapping of businessman Francis Leo Sta. Maria Maulion who was rescued in Camarines Sur last week.

In a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday, Dela Rosa presented the five suspects identified as Joven Ortiz (ransom taker), Gerry Mancera (Brgy. Chairman of Maninila, Camalig Albay), Jefferson Cuachin, Prudencio Ruiz and Cesar Garcia.

The Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) arrested Ortiz during pay-off operation at the vicinity of Sitio Nabuntugan, Banga Caves, Ragay, Camarines Sur around 4pm last March 6..

The AKG operatives recovered a calibre 45, three magazine, 16 live ammunition, two dud bullets and the 1,200,000.00 pesos ransom money from the procession of Ortiz.

During clearing and pursuit operations, operatives also recovered one fragmentation grenade and a carbine cal. 30 rifle with magazine loaded with 10 ammunition and one fired cartridge of cal. 45 while other suspects were captured during the follow up operation conducted by the AKG.

The kidnap victim was also rescued during the follow-up operation conducted by the government operatives at the vicinity of Brgy. Itulan, Pasacao, Camarines Sur in the morning of the following day.

All recovered items, including the rescued victim and the ransom money, were presented by Dela Rosa during the press conference.

Dela Rosa said the P1.2-million ransom recovered was the money paid by the victim’s family to the kidnappers.

“This successful anti-kidnapping operation was made possible thru the concerted efforts and perfect coordination by the PNP Units and LGUs involved, and the cooperation of the victim’s family,” he said.

“I beg your kind indulgence that we had to withhold this information over the last six days because we didn’t want any premature disclosure to jeopardize follow-up operations against the remaining members of the kidnapping syndicate,” Dela Rosa added.

Dela Rosa said police are still conducting follow up operations against other members of the kidnapping group.

“As we speak, our operatives remain engaged in follow-up operations against the kidnap gang’s negotiator who made the ransom demands and other key players,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS