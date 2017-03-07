The Philippine peso remained at ten-year lows against the US dollar as it settled at P50.395, a gain of five centavos from Friday.

The peso opened at P50.40 but traded at a high of P50.36 in morning trading. Volume was $352.2 million from Friday’s $482.1 million.

Stocks rose as the Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 66.75 points to 7313.87. Volume reached 1.7 billion shares valued at P.7.62 billion.

Foreign buying amounted to P5.61 billion from P4.85 billion. DMS