The Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) apprehended two policemen on an entrapment operation with the Eastern Police District and the Pasig City Police Station Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent Jose Chiquito Malayo, commander of the task force, said the two policemen were PO3 Higino Dancel and SPO1 Johan Vega.

Malayo said the two policemen were arrested for their robbery extortion activity Subjects are asking for money in exchange for a traffic investigation report,” he said.

Malayo said Dancel and Vega are assigned at Pasig Police Vehicle Traffic Investigation Unit.

He said during the operation marked money was recovered by the CITF operatives from the desk of policemen.

Malayo said the operation was done in response to a complaint reported to them on hotline.

He said the CITF team is on the way to CITF headquarters for documentation prior to the filing of case. Robina Asido/DMS.