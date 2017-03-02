The House of Representatives approved on second reading a proposed law reimposing a non-mandatory death penalty bill for drug-related offenses.

Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu banged the gavel signaling the approval on second reading of the bill - without plunder, rape and treason as earlier agreed upon - through voice voting, to which the ayes won over the nayes.

Acting Majority Floor Leader Pampanga Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc pushed the motion for second reading approval after ending the period of amendments in his earlier motion.

Opponents of the measure tried everything to stop passage of House Bill No. 4727 by even proposing an amendment removing death as punishment for drug-related heinous crimes.

Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay, the leader of the seven-man opposition bloc, tried to stall proceedings during the period of individual amendments, scrutinizing every line and every page of the bill.

There were 229 congressmen on the floor when the roll was called at past four in the afternoon which meant a quorum was present.

Under the measure, only seven drug-related heinous crimes are punishable by death, excluding the act of carrying illegal drugs which was removed because of the incidents of evidence-planting by the police.

These are: importation of dangerous drugs and controlled precursors and essential chemicals; sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals; maintenance of a drug den, dive, or resort; manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals; cultivation or culture of plants classified as dangerous drugs or are sources thereof; unlawful prescription of

dangerous drugs; and criminal liability of a public officer or employee for misappropriation, misapplication, or failure to account for the confiscated, seized and/or surrendered dangerous drugs, plant sources of dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, instruments/paraphernalia and/or laboratory equipment including proceeds or properties obtained from the unlawful act committed. DMS