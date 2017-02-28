Less jeepneys plied their routes in Metro Manila Monday as they held a strike to disagree with government’s move to phase out decades-old units and replace them with newer but more expensive ones.

Some were seen walking or hailing taxis even police reported that some jeepneys continued to be on the round, but police said the situation was still normal despite some jeeps not present in their usual areas.

At 7 am, the National Capitol Region Police Office said there were no rallies or strikes in the four districts, said spokesperson Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas.

But as of 10 am, seventy percent of jeepneys in Marikina joined the transport strike, said Molitas. In Manila , no jeeps were traversing Pedro Gil-Sta Ana but jeeps were reported at the busy Espana, Cubao-Quiapo and Recto-Rizal Avenue routes.

Rallies were held by various groups, protesting the jeepney phase-out program.

Authorities fielded a military truck, buses and even multi-cabs to ease plight of commuters.

Malacanang suspended classes in elementary and high school in areas where jeepney strikes will take place in Metro Manila. Jeeps are expected to return to their roués in the evening.

Under the plan, jeepneys that are 15 years old and above will be removed from the road. The minimum capital of an operator will be raised to seven million pesos with operators needing at least 10 jeepneys to qualify for a franchise.

Zeny Maranan, president of Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (Fedojap), told DZBB that while they agree with government’s phase out plan, they cannot pay the down payment authorities are proposing for new units.

“Perhaps four or five thousand a month, but twenty thousand, that will be difficult. Some of the new engines they are proposing to use have not been tested,” said Maranan.

People want to use jeepneys as their main transport, said Maranan. “That is what they want,” she said.

Elmer Labog, chairman of Kilusang Mayo Uno, said the program “vulgarly anti-poor and pro-oligarchs as it would rob small jeepney drivers and operators of their livelihood and handover the entire public utility jeepney operations to the monopoly of private bis business,” he said.

Less than a month ago, a jeepney strike was staged over the phase-out issue but in affected in the interior areas of Quezon City . DMS