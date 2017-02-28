President Rodrigo Duterte graced on Monday the launching of the first Philippine-manufactured Japanese brand vehicle under the government's Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy or CARS Program.

Duterte rode a blue unit of locally-made Mitsubishi Mirage 4 at Malacanang Ground during the ceremony.

"Today, fresh from their plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, we're witnessing the rolling off of the first of the 200,000 Mirage cars from Mitsubishi Motors Corporation that will be locally manufactured under the CARS Program," Duterte said in a speech.

"Proudly, we can now say that the Mitsubishi Mirage, currently the second top-selling passenger car in the country, is made in the Philippines ," he said.

Mirage has been manufactured using materials and supplies from local parts manufacturers and other related local industries in the country, he noted.

Duterte thanked Japan and Mitsubishi for investing in the Philippines .

"I have always been grateful to our partners from Japan and their trust and confidence in the Filipino people. Truly, your continued investments and expansion of business in the country have contributed to the flourishing economy of the Philippines ," he said.

Under the CARS program, the investment committed or commitment of Mitsubishi is expected to add around 7,900 direct employment opportunities and an estimated additional government revenue of 5.72 billion pesos.

"This is a testament to the kind of friendship and cooperation that Japan and the Philippines have shared and nurtured throughout the years," Duterte said.

With the government's tax reform package, which includes higher tax for certain vehicles, Duterte said his administration would ensure that its impact will be fair and supportive of your growth as participants in the CARS Program.

"Let me take this opportunity, too, to reassure our stakeholders from the automotive industry that we will take due consideration of your concerns about our package of proposals, fiscal reforms," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS