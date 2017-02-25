President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Friday the 21-member Bangsamoro Transition Commission to come up with a new "acceptable" draft measure for the people in conflict-affected areas in southern Philippines.

Duterte made the order during the launching of the expanded BTC in Davao City.

"So I am urging the BTC to navigate the hindrances and obstruction and find the way towards peace," he said in a speech.

He acknowledged finding peace would be a long journey.

"But if there is a product that is acceptable to all, you will see that I, myself, may be in the front of the Filipino nation. I will ask every Filipino to vote for it because it will make us a great nation again," Duterte said.

The BTC will craft another draft Bangsamoro Basic Law. Under the Duterte administration, the BTC membership has been expanded from 15 to 21, with the inclusion of other representatives from indigenous peoples and other groups in Mindanao aside from the members of the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The 15-man BTC during the previous administration had submitted a draft BBL to Congress. But this was not passed due to opposition of some lawmakers on some questionable provisions.

Duterte said the BTC could include in the draft the formation of a parliamentary government. But this should be under "one country, one nation and one flag."

"So I leave it up to you. You know the history, you know the equation here. You know the composition of the population, you know the religions here. You know the idiosyncrasies of the tribes. They are different from each other," he said.

He expressed hope the BTC could craft a bill that "is good for the entire Filipino nation." Celerina Monte/DMS