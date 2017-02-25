The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court on Friday issued a commitment order placing Senator Leila De Lima under the Philippine National Police Custodial Center, while the drug the court is trying trafficking charges against her.

This came after De Lima surrendered on Friday morning and turned herself in to Presiding Judge Juanita Guerrero of Muntinlupa City RTC, Branch 204, who earlier issued a warrant for her arrest, in connection with her alleged involvement in illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

De Lima was supposed to give herself up to police Friday night at her home in Paranaque but she returned to her Senate office. She told reporters that she felt “a little less safe” if she were arrested at night.

She added that Interior and Local Secretary Mike Sueno had assured Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III she could spend the night with her family, but she found out PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa wanted her arrested immediately.

Police and senate security agreed de Lima, a former justice secretary, turn herself in Friday morning.

Before leaving, de Lima read a statement. “What we have feared has come. My arrest is an appalling sign of the return of a power-hungry, morally bankrupt and abusive government.”

De Lima tagged President Rodrigo Duterte as “ the mastermind of the filing of cases against me.”

She quoted Duterte as saying: “She has to face the music. It took months to develop the case.”

De Lima on Friday afternoon was detained at the Custodial Center. She underwent booking procedures conducted by the CIDG ( Criminal Investigation and Detection Group)-Crime Laboratory witnessed by her lawyers at the PNP before she was brought at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

Former President Benigno Aquino III called her up to find out how she was feeling, de Lima told ANC.

“As I've said, I have prepared myself psychologically for this scenario. I knew this wasn't impossible. Still, this all feels surreal. I am here on false charges,’ de Lima told ANC.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, said in a briefing De Lima may be detained in one of the last two pre-occupied facility in the center.

"They are preparing two possible spaces. The one that was used by Sen. (Juan Ponce) Enrile, and the other one is the one used by the Tiamzon couple, Carlos said.

He said De Lima's lawyers may visit her 24/7 and her family members can visit. Food could brought in but other guests must be approved by the PNP Director General.

"What I know is they have to write the chief PNP and those who would like to go there would have to inform and have the approval of the chief PNP. The immediate family and the lawyers will have direct access," Carlos added.

Since this is not the first time a senator is detained at the Custodial Center, Carlos said De Lima can still do her job.

"This is not new in the Custodial Center. We have our ways that we did in the past, and this can be done again. As long as it is properly coordinated, and authority and permit is given," Carlos said.

Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, in a statement, described De Lima's facility as a small compound, with small table, single bed, ceiling fan and small comfort room.

One of Bag-ao’s staff said the senator was briefed on the rules and regulations.

"She can't use metal utensils or mechanical equipment. No communications, no cellphone, no TV," Bag-ao said in an ambush interview.

"Maybe she'll write down her questions for interpellations or if she has manifesto," she added since De Lima can't use any gadgets inside. Ella Dionisio/DMS