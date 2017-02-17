Malacanang branded on Thursday as "rehash" the allegation of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that President Rodrigo Duterte has amassed worth P2.4 billion.

In an interview with Daily Manila Shimbun, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said the "ball" is now with the Bank of the Philippine Islands to release the bank transactions of Duterte's bank account.

Panelo was Duterte's lawyer when Trillanes first made this allegation against the Duterte near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign..

Panelo said Duterte had made a waiver for BPI Julia Vargas Branch in Pasig City to allow his bank transactions to be opened to the public.

Asked if the waiver was still valid, Panelo said, "Of course. It has been valid ever since. It has never been recalled."

In an interview before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee held its hearing Thursday morning, Trillanes released documents showing that Duterte amassed P2.4 billion from 2006 to 2015.

“I am reiterating my challenge to President Duterte to release the transaction history of his bank accounts and if my allegations were proven wrong, I would immediately resign as Senator,” said Trillanes in a statement.

Trillanes said based on bank documents Duterte’s campaign contributor, Samuel “Sammy” Uy gave almost 120 million pesos to different members of the Duterte family from 2011 to 2013. Trillanes said the documents came from a concerned citizen.

“It has been months since the president’s camp has postponed the release of the president’s bank transactions and I still waiting to be proven wrong,” added Trillanes.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Trillanes was just bringing up old issues.

"Basically, this is old ground. It's a rehash of items that have already been discussed three days before election (in May 2016)," he said.

He even challenged Trillanes to go to the proper authorities to bring up his allegation.

"It's best to just do it according to due process," he added. Abella said Trillanes' accusation was "part of the noise of political landscape."

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, said if Trillanes could prove that she has P121 million, she is ready to give it away.

"I never pretended to be what I am not. If Trillanes can show where my alleged P121 million is right now and how it became illegal, let's get it and give it to all of you," she said.

Trillanes alleged that Duterte's three children, including Sara, have undeclared wealth.

"I read the press statement of Trillanes and the challenge to answer the allegations was addressed to the President. Let us allow PRD (Duterte) to decide on how he wants this issue to go down," the younger Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS