BAGUIO CITY ? The mercury dipped to 7.3 degrees Celsius at 6 am in this city Wednesday. .

Aljon Tamondong, weather observer at PAGASA-Baguio Synoptic station said the temperature was 7.4 degrees at 5 am and dipped to 7.3 an hour later.

If the northeastern winds continue to bring chilly winds, Baguio City and Benguet province might see the 1961 record low of 6.3 degrees Celsius measured on January 19, 1961.

On Valentines Day, the temperature went down to 8 degrees Celsius, down a one degree from Saturday’s 9.6 degrees.

The temperature at Kabayan’s Mt. Pulag, Luzon’s highest peak and second to Mt. Apo’s elevation, plunged down to zero degrees Celsius, from Tuesday’s 2 degrees, said Emerita Albas, park manager of the Mt. Pulag National Park. Mt Pulag’s elevation is over 2,900 meters above sea level. DMS