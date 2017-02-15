Japan expressed willingness to help in addressing piracy and kidnapping in the boundary of Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines.

In an article posted on the website Tuesday, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Japan has expressed its intention to help the three countries in its anti-piracy and terrorism efforts during the Philippine-Japan vice-ministerial meeting in Tokyo last February 10.

The Philippine and Japanese delegates were headed by Undersecretary for Defense Policy Ricardo David Jr. and Japanese Vice-Minister for International Affairs Ro Manabe, respectively..

Joining David were Defense Assistant Secretary for Assessments and International Affairs Raymund Quilop and Philippine Navy's Flag-Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

“Vice-minister Manabe assured the Philippines of Japan's support for the Philippine's Chairmanship of ASEAN this year,” the article said.

“He expressed Japan's readiness to contribute in the trilateral cooperation among the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia in addressing piracy and terrorism and requested the Philippines to convey how Japan could best assist in curbing piracy and kidnapping in the three countries' shared maritime areas,” it added.

The DND said during the meeting, “Manabe reiterated Japan's intention to promote defense cooperation with ASEAN member states.”

“Japan is ready to pursue deeper defense cooperation with the Philippines through exchanges and defense equipment transfer, according to the vice-minister,” it said.

The DND said David stressed the need for the two countries to conclude a status of visiting forces agreement as Japan expressed interest on having exercises with the Philippines.

Davis also “acknowledged Japan's contribution to the capability upgrade of Philippine defense forces specifically the lease of 5 TC-90 aircraft for maritime surveillance, the first two to be delivered in late March.”

“Japan likewise provides capacity building assistance particularly in the area of humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” it said.

“The robustness of PH-Japan defense is manifested through the increasing exchanges between the two defense ministries as well as service-to-service interactions,” it added.

The DND said “prior to the meeting, the Japanese side briefed the Philippine delegation of the latest developments in the South China Sea which Japan has monitored, assuring the Philippines that Tokyo will continue to share with Manila timely information specifically violations of the rule of law, in reference to the decision issued by Permanent Court of Arbitration in July last year.” Robina Asido/DMS