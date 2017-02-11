President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the "most painful episode of the modern day" is having a high official being corrupted through illegal drugs.

In a speech in Davao City, the Duterte reiterated that the Philippines is a "narco-politic country."

He again accused Senator Leila de Lima as the highest ranking official in government to be in narco-politics.

"She was the highest official to be corrupted and she was corrupting everybody as the secretary of the Justice Department. That is the most painful epsode of the modern day, our generation, has to endure," Duterte added.

De Lima allegedly received millions of pesos as proceeds from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison when she was still the secretary of Justice during the previous administration. The senator denied the allegation. Celerina Monte/DMS