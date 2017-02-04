Presidential Peace Adviser Jesue Dureza said it is “too early yet”: to say how the peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front will be affected after President Rodrigo Duterte ended a ceasefire agreement with the New People’s Army.

In a text message to reporters on Friday, Dureza said: “The president has spoken. He cancelled the government unilateral ceasefire. He gave his reasons he makes the judgment call.”

“It is too early yet to speculate its implications on the peace process. Let’s watch how it rolls out,” added Dureza.

The third round of talks between the two sides was held last month in Rome.

NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili said in a statement that while ending the truce is the “prerogative” of the government, the group is “hopeful that peace talks will proceed on track.’

The NDF is also hoping “the comprehensive agreements on socio-economic, political and constitutional reforms currently being negotiated will be deemed ready for approval by both Panels by end-2017, and soon after by the principals.” Celerina Monte/DMS