An Army junior officer was killed in an encounter with suspected members of New People's Army (NPA) in Davao Oriental on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

Captain Rhyan Batchar of the Army's 10th Infantry Division said soldiers with police were responding to the presence of the armed group when they encountered around 30 rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Paliwason, Brgy Lambog, Manay, Davao Oriental.

Batchar said the firefight which lasted for about an hour has resulted to the killing of a junior officer whose identity is being withheld and the recovery of an M16 armalite rifle from the rebels.

"The soldiers and police were on their way to Brgy Lambog in response to the reports of local officials from Barangays Rizal and Lambog of the presence of an armed group who threatened and intimidate the residents forcing several residents to evacuate," he said.

Batchar said "the barangay officials filed a blotter with Manay PNP which prompted them to request security assistance from the 67th Infantry Battalion."

He said the 10th ID commander, Major General Rafael Valencia expressed his condolences to the family of the junior officer.

Batchar said despite the officer’s death, the military will abide the suspension of offensive operations against the NPA. He said soldiers will not stop in providing security to people being harassed and intimidated by the armed lawless groups. Robina Asido/DMS