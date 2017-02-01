There were no reported deaths for the first time in seven months Monday night after the Philippine National Police (PNP) suspended its anti-illegal drug program and PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said “vigilantes” stopped their activities.

“If they continue to kill after stop our anti-drug operations, we can easily run after them. They can easily be identified, said Dela Rosa”.

“They also react to our pronouncements and which is good, because we really see that I am really dead serious in our cleansing effort, we will do everything,” he added.

Dela Rosa announced the suspension of PNP Anti-Illegal Drug operation and the dissolution of AIDG and other related PNP units to focus on internal cleansing within the police ranks,

The police chief of Zamboanga City who facilitated the surrender of more than 20 Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels during the 2013 Zambo siege was named as the head of a new task force created to go after rogue cops.

Dela Rosa named Senior Superintendent Jose Chiquito Malayo as the head of the counter intelligence task force (CITF).

“If you have heard him he was the city director of Zamboanga City who was held hostage by the MNLF. Instead of being hostage, he was able to convince the MNLF members to surrender with their firearms,” Dela Rosa said.

“He (Malayo) also has a skin head like me,” he added.

Dela Rosa said Malayo has reported to the former building of the Anti-Illegal Drug Group (AIDG) at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

He said the former AIDG building will be used as the CITF headquarters as the PNP has suspended its war on drugs.

Dela Rosa said he told Malayo to recruit good personnel.

“The personnel that will be recruited should be like saints, so that their work will not be doubted,” he said.

“I told him (Malayo) to start everything, so he can operate,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS