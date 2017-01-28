The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 1.03 points higher to 7,333.67. Volume was lower than the previous day with turnover reaching 1.62 billion shares worth P5.13 billion.

On Thursday, volume was 2.70 billion shares valued at P7.02 billion.

Foreign buying hit P2.44 billion while foreign selling drew P2.36 billion.

The peso closed lower at P49.85 against the US dollar compared to Thursday’s P49.805. Volume reached $485.60 million from the previous day’s $452.40 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS