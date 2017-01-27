The Supreme Court has been asked to issue a writ of amparo stopping Quezon City police from further doing anti-illegal drug operations under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Oplan Tokhang” in Payatas, Quezon City .

The petition, filed by families of alleged victims of “tokhang” operations and a survivor, is the first case filed with the SC since the Duterte administration launched its war against illegal drugs in July last year.

The petitioners, through lawyer Rommel Bagares, asked for a temporary protection order preventing respondents from entering within a radius of five kilometers of the residence and work addresses of the petitioners.

They also asked for a temporary restraining order stopping Oplan Tokhang in Area B, Barangay Payatas and areas under Quezon City Police Station 6.

Efren Morillo, who survived the government’s “tokhang” operations and is being considered as vital witness in murder and frustrated murder cases being readied by Center for International Law against the respondents.

The other petitioners are Martino Morillo , Victoria Morillo, Ma. Belen Daa. Marla Daa, Maribet Bartolay , Lydia Gabo, Jennifer Nicolas and Marilyn Malimban.

Named respondents in the petition were Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa , Quezon City Police District Director Police Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD Police Stattion 6 Commander P/Supt. Lito Patay, and several policemen namely Senior Inspector Emil Garcia, PO3 Allan Formilleza, PO1 James Aggarao and PO1 Melchor Navisaga. DMS