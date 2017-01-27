Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said aside from rifles, fast boats and unmanned aerial vehicles they are considering requesting unmanned armor vehicles as part of the $14 million grant of China to Philippines .

“We have a list. I think five equipment that we would like to procure so we submitted it to them… First among what we will purchase is the fast boats. They have also small fast boats that we can used against the Abu Sayyaf. We have also listed the drones that can be used by our tactical units,” Lorenzana said.

“The third is the one that used in bomb disposal. It’s remote controlled, like a small tank, unmanned armored vehicle that is capable of getting and disrupting bombs. Some countries in the region had them for the past 10 years. We don’t yet have this… and sniper rifles,” he added.

Lorenzana said his department is considering buying specialized rifles and drones from Russia .

“Maybe specialized equipment like for one we are interested in their specialized rifles like the sniper rifles,” he said,

“If we will find out that they have good quality unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, then we might be able to consider those. Although the Russian defense ministry has offered a lot of things, ships, submarines, aircrafts and helicopters, we will look into that because we should buy in accordance with our modernization plan,” he added.

Lorenzana said with the improving relationship between Russia and Philippines , the two countries may have joint military exercises in the future. He said this is not included in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be signed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit in Russia this year.

“We hope to sign the MOU. It is a military-to-military engagement with the Russians that will allow visitations, observations, visitation of troops and maybe ships coming here. They could observe our exercises. We could also observe their exercises there and exchanges of students in our schools,” he said

“Maybe later on, we could also go into joint exercises but that will be in the future, It’s not part of the MOU that will be signed, the visiting forces to engage in massive exercises here in the country,” he added.

Lorenzana expressed hope that Congress will double its budget as Philippine is the only country in Southeast Asia that allots less than two percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) for defense.

“You know, I’ve been talking to some of the congressmen. I told them, we should increase our budget. We have been underfunded for the past 50 years that is why we were not able to buy equipment,” he said.

“ Singapore spends three percent of its GDP while us, it’s just over one percent. All the countries here in Southeast Asia have at least two above percent of the GDP. That’s why they have more aircraft. They have more ships. They have more everything,” he added.

“So looking at the defense picture in this region we are the least because we do not want to spend… and then before you know it, you already look pitiful on the eyes of others, so I hope that the Congress could also give us sufficient funds,” he said.

“We are now having maybe 1.2 (percent). If they will just double it from 1.2 to 2.4 or 2.5, that would be, we'll be happy with that,” Lorenzana added. Robina Asido/DMS