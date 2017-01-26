A 41-year-old Filipina domestic helper was executed by hanging on Wednesday for killing the 22-year-old daughter of her employer 10 years ago, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

“It is with sadness that we announce the execution of Jakatia Pawa. We extend our sincere condolences to the family,” Foreign Affairs department spokesman Charles Jose said at a press conference.

Jose said she was executed at 3:19 pm Wednesday, Philippine time. She will be buried in Kuwait, added Jose.

This is the first time a Filipino was executed in Kuwait in recent years.

Jose said the Philippine government has been “unrelenting” in appealing to the victim’s family to grant an affidavit of forgiveness in exchange for blood money “but to no avail.”

“We were hoping the family will relent in the payment of blood money but at the last minute they did not accept,” Jose said. He added the Philippine government pursued “different channels” to save her.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said: "The Philippine government has provided the late Pawa all the assistance necessary to ensure all her legal rights are respected and all legal procedures are followed.".

"Execution, however, could no longer be forestalled under Kuwaiti laws," he explained.

Abella said the DFA is coordinating with Pawa's family and continues to facilitate assistance.

"We pray for her and her bereaved family," he said.

Pawa, a mother of two, was represented by a Philippine government-hired lawyer in all stages of court proceedings, Jose said.

“She went through the legal process and was given another chance to present her evidence, but we were unable to unfortunately prove her innocence,” Jose said. Celerina Monte/DMS