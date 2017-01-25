まにら新聞ウェブ

1月25日のまにら新聞から

Stocks flat, peso gains

［ 83 words｜2017.1.25｜英字 ］

Stocks finished relatively unchanged in heavy volume on Tuesday as the main index declined by 3.70 points to end at 7,370.65.

Turnover soared to 1.24 billion shares worth P7.89 billion from Monday’s 1.22 billion shares valued at P5.61 billion.

Foreign selling outnumbered foreign buyers as trades of P 4.16 billion were recorded compared to purchases worth P3.34 billion.

The peso slightly improved to P49.81 against the US dollar from Monday’s P49.87. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System reached $624 million from $513 million. DMS