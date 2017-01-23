The death toll due to flash floods brought by the tail-end of a cold front and low pressure area in Mindanao last week rose to 20 and the damage to agriculture and infrastructure increased to P65 million.

According to Office of Civil Defense, a certain Rogelio Nura Puyales, 44 from Tandag City, Surigao del Sur and Bobong Galleto, 50 from Misamis Occidental were the latest fatalities.

Four people were still missing in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), while another was missing in Agusan del Sur.

The total damage to agriculture in Northern Mindanao has reached P17.234 million, including crops, vegetables, fruits, sugarcane, mangroves, livestock and fisheries.

Damage to infrastructure hit P46.4 million in Northern Mindanao and Caraga Region.

The government also recorded a damage worth P1.796 million to property and livelihood in Kapai, Lanao del Sur.

Massive flooding also affected 53,433 families or 269,045 individuals in Region 10, Caraga and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has been providing relief goods for the affected population. (Ella Dionisio/DMS)